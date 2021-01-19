Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Get Digi International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. 6,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.