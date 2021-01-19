Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,167.89 ($41.39).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,926.50 ($38.23). 2,406,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,620. The firm has a market cap of £68.46 billion and a PE ratio of 48.86. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,281 ($42.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,947.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,749.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

