DIA (DIA) Trading 38.3% Higher This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DIA token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00004758 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and $20.55 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00045685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00117365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00074031 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00247630 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,673.85 or 0.97513612 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

