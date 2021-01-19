Dfpg Investments LLC Has $864,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.87. 5,550,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 504.96, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.