DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $356.56. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.84. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

