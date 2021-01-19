Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (DWHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DWHT stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,550 ($20.25). 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. Dewhurst plc has a one year low of GBX 760 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,799 ($23.50). The stock has a market cap of £51.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.
Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Company Profile
