Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (DWHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWHT stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,550 ($20.25). 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844. Dewhurst plc has a one year low of GBX 760 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,799 ($23.50). The stock has a market cap of £51.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Company Profile

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

