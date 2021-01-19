Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.41 ($20.48).

ETR DEQ traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting €17.99 ($21.16). 160,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.93. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €26.66 ($31.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

