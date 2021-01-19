Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

DBAN traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €37.95 ($44.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.85. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a market cap of $570.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

