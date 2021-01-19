Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.