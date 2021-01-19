Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.69. 13,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

