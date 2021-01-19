Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.18.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,851. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

