Detalus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after buying an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 435,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,464,000 after buying an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

