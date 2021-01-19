Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 288,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.