Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 53,028 Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Mackinac Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

