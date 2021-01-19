Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DWINU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DWINU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS DWINU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 190,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

There is no company description available for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

