Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DAL. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

DAL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 668,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 918,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $35,393,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

