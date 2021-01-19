Delphy Market Capitalization Hits $339,987.24 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $339,987.24 and approximately $16,098.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.00515267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.07 or 0.03890942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

