Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

