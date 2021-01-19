Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

