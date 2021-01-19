Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
DDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,300. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
