Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

DDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,300. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

