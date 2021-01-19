DEJAVE (DJV) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,706.77 or 0.04709648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.00 million and $4,509.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00045848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00119010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00073315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00249796 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,890.63 or 0.96276899 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.