DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $$76.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

