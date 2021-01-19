DAV Coin Trading Up 152.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 152.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $850,297.56 and approximately $180,013.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00435389 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.74 or 1.00100993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

