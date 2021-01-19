Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,520. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -128.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 148,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

