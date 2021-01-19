Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of BN traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.72 ($64.38). 2,116,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.23. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

