Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of BN traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.72 ($64.38). 2,116,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.23. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

