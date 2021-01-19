Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,915. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

