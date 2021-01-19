D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 89,350 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (DBO.TO) (TSE:DBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

