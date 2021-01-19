Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Critical Survey

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 31.42%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust 62.98% 9.06% 2.85%

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 2.32 $105.41 million N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.15 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

