CVC Limited (CVC.AX) (CVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

CVC Limited (CVC.AX) (ASX:CVC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.
CVC Limited (CVC.AX) Company Profile
