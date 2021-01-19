Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

