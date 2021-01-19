Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS.
CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.80.
Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $238.37. 26,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
