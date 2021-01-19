Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.80.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $238.37. 26,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

