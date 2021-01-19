CryptoBonusMiles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,378.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $119,337.14 and $1,378.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00522966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.87 or 0.03917880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012408 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

