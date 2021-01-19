CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.96.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.96. 66,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.30 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after buying an additional 149,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

