Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

TFX traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.80. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.99 and a 200 day moving average of $372.25. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.