Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

SMG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,615. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $229.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.