Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after acquiring an additional 608,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 71,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,082. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

