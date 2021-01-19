Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

DB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 2,754,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

