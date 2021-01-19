Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nokia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nokia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 85.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 365,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,221,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Bank of America cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

