Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 150,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

