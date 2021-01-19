Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

LNC stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

