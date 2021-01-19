Critical Survey: Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance N/A 2.86% 1.13% Universal Insurance -1.38% -10.94% -2.96%

Risk & Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.98 $200.62 million N/A N/A Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.52 $46.51 million $1.18 13.17

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Universal Insurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company provides policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

