Critical Survey: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) versus Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Medtronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Medtronic $28.91 billion 5.44 $4.79 billion $4.59 25.45

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88% Medtronic 12.69% 9.71% 5.30%

Risk & Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioSig Technologies and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medtronic 0 3 20 1 2.92

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.72%. Medtronic has a consensus target price of $122.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Medtronic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; electrosurgical hardware and instruments, and mesh fixation devices; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; colorectal surgeons; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

