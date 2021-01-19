Critical Review: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.67% 11.32% 9.11% Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and Symantec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 0 2.57 Symantec 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $98.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Symantec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Symantec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 13.86 $33.71 million $0.99 110.67 Symantec $4.73 billion 2.67 $31.00 million $1.17 17.48

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symantec. Symantec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Symantec shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Symantec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Symantec on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

