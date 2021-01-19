Critical Analysis: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and LSL Property Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.36 $580,000.00 N/A N/A LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage -0.27% -0.06% -0.04% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats LSL Property Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

