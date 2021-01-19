Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $191.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.