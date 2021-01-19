Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

