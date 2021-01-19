Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $784.15. 23,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $786.07 and a 200-day moving average of $715.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

