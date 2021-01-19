Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 19,452 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. 201,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. The company has a market cap of $427.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

