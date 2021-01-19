Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,805. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

