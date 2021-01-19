Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 56,846 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

