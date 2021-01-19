Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average of $209.16. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $233.78.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

